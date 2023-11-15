India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Mumbai cops receive threat message

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have launched a probe after receiving a message on social media about “potential disruption” during the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the city on Wednesday, an official said.

The threat was posted on X on Tuesday, tagging the Mumbai police’s official handle. It also contained the image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets, the official said.

After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and surrounding areas, the police official said.

Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter and the crime branch has also been roped in the investigation, he added.

“Mumbai Crime Branch detained a 17-year-old youth from Latur district. Why did he post the threat message is yet to be ascertained,” said the police.

The winning team of this match will face either South Africa or Australia in the final of the tournament. However, the looming concern is the potential interference of rain.