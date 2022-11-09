IndiaLockdown triggers hilarious meme fest on Twitter

An official teaser of the movie titled ‘India Lockdown’ has triggered a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

Seeing #IndiaLockdown trending on Twitter, one of the Twitterati wrote, ‘I thought Corona came back again after seeing this hashtag #IndiaLockdown’

I thought Corona came back again after seeing this hashtag #IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/nz6KY1y4FE — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 8, 2022

Following are some of the memes that went viral on social media over #IndiaLockdown trend.

Netizens after knowing #IndiaLockdown is just a movie title. pic.twitter.com/wN9RQtGbIC — Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) November 9, 2022

After watching #IndiaLockdown trending

My heart : pic.twitter.com/TbDnA9xFZ1 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) November 8, 2022

Netizens after realizing #IndiaLockdown is just another movie title! pic.twitter.com/kNBbJvWE9V — Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) November 9, 2022

Suddenly, the first thought in my mind was should I book my return tickets 🧐😉.#IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/JbWhQ2OER3 — Er. Harlabh Singh Badgujjar (@kaagaz_ki_kalam) November 8, 2022

All people reaction after knowing #IndiaLockdown is a movie name 😂 pic.twitter.com/I9yLRcKBlG — Jeetendra🇮🇳 (@Jeetendra0908) November 8, 2022

#IndiaLockdown is a movie name not real lndia lockdown 😁

Le me : pic.twitter.com/jyR7MElxfG — Smarty Sai🎧🇮🇳 (@SmartySai143) November 8, 2022

Even the OTT platform Zee5 has acknowledged the confusion and tweeted, ‘Confusion ke liye khed hai #IndiaLockdown premieres 2nd December only on #ZEE5’.

Confusion ke liye khed hai 😜#IndiaLockdown premieres 2nd December only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/EkeQkI9nLf — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) November 8, 2022

Movie ‘India Lockdown’

The movie titled ‘India Lockdown’ will follow four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID pandemic on the people of India.

The movie which is the first Indian feature film on the pandemic stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

Written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah with Madhur Bhandarkar, ‘India Lockdown’ explores the lives of disparate characters who are catapulted into an unforeseen dramatic situation instigated by the lockdown due to the corona pandemic.

‘India Lockdown’ will exclusively premiere on OTT platform ZEE5.