IndiaLockdown triggers hilarious meme fest on Twitter

An official teaser of the movie titled ‘India Lockdown’ has triggered a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.
Seeing #IndiaLockdown trending on Twitter, one of the Twitterati wrote, ‘I thought Corona came back again after seeing this hashtag #IndiaLockdown’
Following are some of the memes that went viral on social media over #IndiaLockdown trend.
Even the OTT platform Zee5 has acknowledged the confusion and tweeted, ‘Confusion ke liye khed hai #IndiaLockdown premieres 2nd December only on #ZEE5’.
Movie ‘India Lockdown’
The movie titled ‘India Lockdown’ will follow four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID pandemic on the people of India.
The movie which is the first Indian feature film on the pandemic stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.
Written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah with Madhur Bhandarkar, ‘India Lockdown’ explores the lives of disparate characters who are catapulted into an unforeseen dramatic situation instigated by the lockdown due to the corona pandemic.
‘India Lockdown’ will exclusively premiere on OTT platform ZEE5.