Indian American Forum celebrates INDIA bloc’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

The Indian American Forum (IAF) celebrated the performance of the Congress-led INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

On the occasion, Mohammed Jameel, president of the IAF, said that the forum had been conducting opinion programs with prominent personalities in India prior to the polls.

He stated that the forum had been opposing the policies for the past 10 years and would continue to do so.

Congratulating Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other party workers, he said, “The IAF is a secular forum that works for the preamble of the Indian Constitution.”