Indian-American politician Nikki Haley joins Hudson Institute think tank

Washington: Prominent Indian-American politician and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has joined the prestigious Hudson Institute, the think tank announced on Monday.

“Nikki is a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy,” Hudson President and CEO John P Walters said in a press release.

Also Read Nikki Haley hammers Trump for being all about himself; faces protests in Virginia

“In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity. We are honoured to have her join the Hudson team,” he said.

The 52-year-old former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations will be the next Walter P Stern Chair, the release said.

“When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical,” Haley said.

“They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world,” she said.

Haley, a Republican, suspended her presidential campaign last month after being defeated in 15 states across the US on Super Tuesday, paving the way for a rematch between her rival Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden in the November elections.

Hudson inaugurated the Walter P Stern Chair in 2020 to commemorate the achievements of former Chairman Walter “Wally” Stern, who was instrumental in making Hudson one of Washington’s most respected research organisations.

“It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title,” Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson’s Board of Trustees, said. “She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organisation it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute,” she said.

Haley received Hudson’s Global Leadership Award in 2018.

During her presidential campaign, Haley scripted history by becoming the first woman ever to win a Republican presidential primary. She is also the first Indian-American to have won either the Democratic or the Republican primaries. The three other previous Indian American presidential aspirants – Bobby Jindal in 2016, Kamala Harris in 2020 and Vivek Ramaswamy in 2024 – had failed to win even one primary.

Haley, whose parents moved to the United States in the 1960s, was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has long used her middle name Nikki and adopted the surname Haley after her marriage in 1996.