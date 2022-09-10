Indian-Americans, interfaith groups to protest Sadhvi Ritambhara’s event in New Jersey

Ridgewood: The Indian American community and a coalition of leading multi-faith and civil society organizations are organizing a protest against the participation of an extremist leader from India at a religious event in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Sadhvi Ritambhara, a leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has been invited by the US-based rightwing groups and individuals as a speaker for a series of Satsangs and Pravachans (religious gatherings and discourses) across the US including New Jersey.

A press release by Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) mentioned that Ritambhara’s hateful speeches have been described as “the single most powerful instrument for whipping up anti-Muslim violence” in various Indian states.

It also mentioned that in 1992, Ritambhara was one of the eight extremist leaders responsible for inciting mobs to demolish Babri Masjid.

As per the press release, she was indicted by the Justice Liberhan Commission, an Indian government-appointed inquiry, for being among the 68 persons responsible for the demolition of the Babri Mosque.

IAMC alleged that in April 1995, Ritambhara was arrested for making a public speech in which she attacked Christians and described Mother Teresa as a “magician.” Her inflammatory speech led to Hindu violence against Christians, resulting in 169 people being arrested for arson.

The protest against the event is going to be held at 6 pm on September 10. It will be held at Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 East Glen Ave, Ridgewood, NJ- 07450.