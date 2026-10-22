Indian among injured as debris kills 2 at Saudi Aramco facility

Two people were killed and an Indian national was among two others injured by falling debris after Saudi air defences intercepted a drone targeting a processing facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province on Wednesday, October 21.

In a statement posted on X, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the interception caused a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter but did not affect oilfield operations. The two people killed were Filipino and Nepali nationals, while the other injured person was Pakistani.

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The ministry said the relevant authorities had responded to the incident and taken the necessary measures. It also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In a separate post on X on Thursday, October 22, the Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national had been injured. It said it was in contact with Saudi authorities, awaiting further details and would provide all necessary assistance to the injured person.

The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national.@MEAIndia https://t.co/LN4C4IESJL — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 21, 2026

The incident follows an attack on Riyadh’s main international airport earlier this month, which was reported as the deadliest assault on Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

The latest developments come amid renewed clashes in Yemen between Houthi forces and troops loyal to the Saudi-backed government. The fighting has ended a four-year truce and added to instability across the Middle East.