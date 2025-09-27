Indian Army promotes Malegaon blast acquitted Lt Col Purohit to Colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit’s promotion to the post of Colonel has sparked debate due to his history of being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The special NIA court, on July 31 stated that “mere suspicion cannot replace proof” while delivering the verdict, citing lack of reliable and compelling evidence.

Purohit was promoted after 17 years of legal battle which resulted in a career freeze from a Discipline and Vigilance ban following his arrest. While his acquittal was received with criticism, many have argued that the move appears rushed, given the serious allegations previously made against him.

Families of the blast victims have challenged the acquittal in the Bombay High Court, stating that it is inherently a “wrong and bad decision in law”. The High Court has responded by issuing notices to all seven acquitted along with Purohit, the NIA and the Maharashtra government.

Notably, the Maharashtra government had not appealed to the Supreme Court against the colonel’s acquittal but quite swiftly came forward to challenge the Bombay HC order acquitting 12 Muslims in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts.

The 2008 Malegaon blast had claimed the lives of seven Muslims and left over a hundred injured. Investigations pointed to the Hindutva organisation Abhinav Bharat, which Purohit is linked to as a co-founder. The NIA had alleged that he was involved in drafting a ‘constitution’ for a Hindu Rashtra and had engaged in discussions about taking revenge against Muslims. The case was reported to be dragged on with witnesses turning hostile and evidence challenged.

Moreover, in 2015, special prosecutor Rohini Salian was allegedly told to go easy on the case after BJP formed the government.

The Bombay High Court is currently preparing to review the acquittal as the victims’ families wait for justice, with Purohit’s future as a colonel put to test.