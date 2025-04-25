Indian Army responds to firing by Pakistan along LoC

Firing by Pakistan Army comes amid increasing tensions between the two sides.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th April 2025 7:51 am IST
Indian Army personnel conduct search operation.
Indian Army personnel conduct search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

The firing by Pakistan Army comes amid increasing tensions between the two sides over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

“There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan,” said a source.

“The firing was effectively responded to,” it said.

Further details are being awaited.

