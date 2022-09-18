Indian artist creates life-sized wax statue of Dubai Prince

A 34-year-old Bangalore artist has set a new record by creating a handmade wax statue of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum out of 120 kg of wax, local media reported.

Zakir Hussain Khan, who is currently in Dubai with his family. He has been recognised by the World Records of India for hand craving wax statue of 5’8 in height in 38 days. He used a single knife to carve the statue.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Zakir set out to make the statue in order to realise the dream of his eight-year-old son Ayan who wanted to meet Sheikh Hamdan.

Zakir has 14 previous records to his name, including one for the longest chopper bike. The 13-foot-long vehicle weighed 450 kgs and cost approximately 40,000 Dirham to make.

He has been a miniature artist from the age of 13 is also a self taught interior decorator and has worked for some of the biggest names both in India and abroad.

As an interior decorator, he has worked for the royal family in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also some corporate tycoons from Bangalore.

He is also engaged in pencil drawing, coin painting, chalk piece carving and miniature art, and has created many other gifts for Sheikh Hamdan in the hope of meeting him one day.