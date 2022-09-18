Indian artist creates life-sized wax statue of Dubai Prince

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th September 2022 7:39 pm IST
34-year-old Bangalore artist creates 120kgs life-sized wax statue of Dubai Crown Prince
Zakir Hussain Khan from Bangalore created 120kgs life-sized wax statue of Dubai Crown Prince. Photo: Khaleej Times

A 34-year-old Bangalore artist has set a new record by creating a handmade wax statue of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum out of 120 kg of wax, local media reported.

Zakir Hussain Khan, who is currently in Dubai with his family. He has been recognised by the World Records of India for hand craving wax statue of 5’8 in height in 38 days. He used a single knife to carve the statue.

Also Read
Dubai: 28-yr-old Indian expat’s post catches Sheikh Hamdan’s eye

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Zakir set out to make the statue in order to realise the dream of his eight-year-old son Ayan who wanted to meet Sheikh Hamdan.

MS Education Academy

Zakir has 14 previous records to his name, including one for the longest chopper bike. The 13-foot-long vehicle weighed 450 kgs and cost approximately 40,000 Dirham to make.

He has been a miniature artist from the age of 13 is also a self taught interior decorator and has worked for some of the biggest names both in India and abroad.

Also Read
Watch: Dubai Crown Prince goes unnoticed in London tube

As an interior decorator, he has worked for the royal family in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also some corporate tycoons from Bangalore.

He is also engaged in pencil drawing, coin painting, chalk piece carving and miniature art, and has created many other gifts for Sheikh Hamdan in the hope of meeting him one day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button