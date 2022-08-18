Watch: Dubai Crown Prince goes unnoticed in London tube

Updated: 18th August 2022 11:19 am IST
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai travelling in London tube

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum caught the attention of social media after photos of him travelling in the London tube and going unnoticed by passengers went viral. The Prince shared snippets of his journey on his Instagram account.

Dubai Crown Prince, who has 14.5 million followers on Instagram, has received more than 510 thousand likes on his post.

Sheikh Hamdan shared the pictures of his ride in the tube alongside the caption, “We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored.”

In the photo, Sheikh Hamdan is seen standing in the middle of a busy London tube with his friend. Surprisingly, the Crown Prince of Dubai was apparently not recognized by the passengers on the train.

