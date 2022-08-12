Dubai: 28-yr-old Indian expat’s post catches Sheikh Hamdan’s eye

Abu Dhabi: The photograph taken by 28-year-old Dubai based Indian expatriate Nishas Ahmed has caught the attention of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram and commented with two thumbs-up emojis, praising a photograph taken by Ahmed.

Photo: Screengrab

The photo, taken by Nishas Ahmed, shows one of his friend from the US sitting on a balcony railing, with Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa and other skyscrapers along Sheikh Zayed Road in the background.

Upon getting a notification by Dubai Crown Prince on his Instagram post, Nishas told Gulf News, “I was extremely flattered… I was so pleasantly shocked that I couldn’t even talk to my roommates. I just left my room and took a walk. I returned only after 30 minutes and shared the news with my roommates.”

This is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has reacted to photograph or video of people that catches his attention.

On July 31, he reposted the viral video of a Abdul Ghafoor, a Talabat delivery rider removing heavy concrete blocks from an intersection in Al Quoz.

Posting the viral video, Sheikh Hamdan said: “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

A little later, he posted that the “good man” had been found. “Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

On Thursday, August 11, Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of him with the delivery bike rider Abdul Ghafoor.

On Saturday, August 6, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday took to his Instagram story and shared a video of a 4-year-old Kael Lim from Philippines singing.