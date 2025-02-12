Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Rs 87 lakh in Big Ticket draw

In an exciting turn of events, four expats from India and Bangladesh have won a total of Dirham 370,000 (Rs 87,66,014) in the Big Win contest, which is part of the Big Ticket Draw Series 271.

The winners each bagged significant cash prizes after purchasing two tickets in a single transaction.

Thirty-three-year-old Sandeep Thazhayil, a Project HSE Manager in the UAE, won Dirham 60,000 (Rs 14,20,725) along with 15 other winners.

Having lived in the UAE for a decade without his family, Sandeep plans to use his prize to bring his wife and daughter to the country and settle his debts. “This win has given me the chance to improve my family’s future,” he shared.

Sharafudheen Sharaf, a 36-year-old private driver from Kerala, also won Dirham 60,000 (Rs 14,20,725) along with 15 other lucky winners. Living in Abu Dhabi for five years, Sharaf regularly participates in the Big Ticket draws. “This win has motivated me to stay hopeful for the future and to provide for my daughter,” he shared.

Allwyn Michael, an Indian expat residing in Qatar, won an impressive Dirham 150,000 (Rs 35,51,812) after purchasing ticket number 271-073786 online.

Tapan Das Kala Bashi Das, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi barber, took home Dirham 100,000 (Rs 23,67,875) and plans to use the money to start his own business in the UAE.

The Big Ticket Draw continues to offer incredible prizes, including a grand prize of Dirham 20 million (Rs 47,35,75,000) February. Additionally, two lucky winners each week will receive Dirham 250,000 (Rs 59,19,687) in electronic draws.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.