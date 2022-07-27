Indian boxing team for CWG in Birmingham

Photo of Minhaj Adnan Minhaj Adnan|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th July 2022 4:44 pm IST
Birmingham: Boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen pose with ‘Perry the Bull’, the mascot of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, England. (PTI Photo)
Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen poses with ‘Perry the Bull’, the mascot of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, England. (PTI Photo)
Birmingham: Boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Jasmine Lamboria and Nitu Ghanghas along with their coaches pose with ‘Perry the Bull’, the mascot of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, England. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button