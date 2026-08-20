Indian caregiver honoured after exposing fake nurse in Israel

Jerusalem: An Indian caregiver has been presented a certificate of appreciation for “good citizenship” by Israel Police after she helped foil a con attempt targeting a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor in the Carmel area.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, August 19, at the Coastal District Police headquarters, investigators from the Haifa police station presented the certificate to Hira (Hiraben), who has been working as a nursing caregiver for the elderly woman, according to Walla news.

Despite having been in Israel for only a few months, Hiraben “demonstrated resourcefulness and courage” by calmly protecting the woman from an alleged con artist who arrived at her apartment disguised as a nurse from Clalit Health Services, it reported.

The caregiver documented the incident, prevented the suspect from approaching the elderly woman and alerted the police, acting calmly throughout the episode.

An indictment has been filed in the case and the suspect’s detention was extended two days ago until the conclusion of the legal proceedings, Walla reported.

Investigator Nofar Paz thanked Hiraben in the presence of the elderly woman and her family, it said.