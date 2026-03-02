Indian Coast Guard escorts 3,741 pilgrims from Katchatheevu to Rameswaram

The convoy, consisting of a large number of mechanised and non-mechanised boats, was escorted from Rameswaram to the International Maritime Boundary Line on February 27.

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard provided security and surface-to-air escort to 3,741 pilgrims, who travelled from Tamil Nadu and other states to Katchatheevu Island for the annual two-day festival at St Antony’s Church, officials said.

According to a press release, Coast Guard units coordinated the transit with the Sri Lankan Navy to ensure the safe passage of devotees for the festival, which holds significant religious sanctity for fisherfolk from both India and Sri Lanka.

Following an overnight stay on the island, the pilgrims returned safely under the continued surveillance of Coast Guard surface and air assets, the release added.

The operation was part of a specialised effort to ensure the safety and security of the trans-boundary maritime pilgrimage.

