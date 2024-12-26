Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 crew members after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued nine crew members from a sunken vessel under challenging conditions in the Arabian Sea with some support from Pakistan maritime authorities.

The rescue operation saw collaboration between Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities, according to officials.

The vessel was sailing from Gujarat’s Mundra to Socotra in Yemen when it was battered by rough seas.

“The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued nine Indian crew members from a sunken vessel, MSV Taj Dhare Haram, located approximately 311 km west of Porbandar, Gujarat in Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Region (North Arabian Sea),” an official readout said.

“The search and rescue mission, carried out under challenging sea conditions, showcased exceptional collaboration between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of Mumbai and Karachi, Pakistan,” it said.

The readout by the defence ministry said the vessel had set sail from Mundra, and was heading to Socotra, adding it was battered by rough seas and flooding onboard.

“The distress call was detected by an ICG Dornier aircraft during a routine surveillance flight, prompting immediate action by the MRCC, Mumbai & ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar.

Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor, already on patrol nearby, was dispatched at top speed to the scene, while MRCC Pakistan alerted vessels in the area.

“After an intense search, the crew was located onboard a life raft, taking refuge after abandoning the vessel,” the ministry said.

It said the rescue operation was completed at around 4 pm, just before the vessel sank completely.

“All crew members were safely brought aboard ICGS Shoor, where they were provided medical assistance and declared in good health. The sailors are now en route to Porbandar harbour,” it said.