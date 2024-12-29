Indian companies to increase hiring by 10 pc in 2025: Report

New Delhi: Indian companies will hire at least 10 per cent more employees in 2025 than in 2024 and most of these recruitments will be in sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics, according to a report.

The report by CIEL HR, a company providing staffing solutions, said that Indian Inc is confident about recruitment in 2025. Recruitment of all these companies can exceed the level of 2024.

Apart from this, next year companies are also likely to focus on the skill development of employees.

According to the report, new recruitments will come from sectors such as semiconductors, startups, cybersecurity, renewable energy, AI and Global Capability Centers (GCC).

Earlier, Foundit (formerly Monster) report said, “India is expected to see a 9 per cent growth in hiring in 2025.”

Emerging technologies and evolving business priorities will further shape India’s job market in 2025. Innovations such as edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity advancements are set to transform industries like Manufacturing, Healthcare, and IT, the report said.

The IT sector is set to drive 15 per cent growth in hiring in 2025, driven by the expansion of GCCs and multi-cloud adoption. Businesses are prioritising operational agility and sustainability through energy-efficient data centres, green IT practices, and refurbished hardware solutions.

The retail sector is predicted to achieve 12 per cent growth in hiring, reflecting rising demand for both traditional and tech-enabled roles. The sector’s growth is driven by the resurgence of experiential brick-and-mortar stores and growing consumer spending in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The telecom sector’s 11 per cent forecasted growth is driven by advancements in AI, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), with demand for skills in edge computing, software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualisation (NVF), and cybersecurity.