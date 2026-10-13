Indian cricketer takes U-turn after calling off engagement

Mumbai: Love has taken another turn for Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal. Months after calling off their engagement, the cricketer and actress-influencer are back together. Akriti confirmed their reconciliation in an Instagram statement, admitting that opinions from people close to her had influenced her decision to walk away.

In the note titled “A personal clarification”, Akriti reflected on what went wrong. She said she allowed others’ views to shape how she saw her fiancé and their relationship, without first having an honest conversation with him.

“I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved,” she wrote.

Akriti also acknowledged the impact of calling off the engagement. “I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused,” she added.

However, an open conversation appears to have changed things for the couple. Akriti revealed that they had since spoken about their differences, understood each other and decided to give their relationship another chance.

“We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again,” she said.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2026, sharing pictures from the ceremony on social media. Their separation announcement followed in September, months after they had taken that step together.

Now, Akriti wants their next chapter to rest on their own understanding of each other. “Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else,” she wrote, adding that trust and love would guide their future.

She ended with a request to respect their decision as they begin again. For Prithvi and Akriti, the latest update marks a fresh start, with the focus firmly on rebuilding their relationship.