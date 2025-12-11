Indian envoy to Canada meets senior officials discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

Patnaik had a productive meeting with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab which focussed on enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Canada.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th December 2025 12:19 pm IST
High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik met with the Speaker of the HoCS Francis Scarpaleggia
High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik met with the Speaker of the HoCS Francis Scarpaleggia- X

Toronto: Indian High Commissioner to Canada has met Canadian Speaker of the House of Commons and discussed advancing parliamentary ties between both the countries along with productive exchange on shared democratic values and future collaboration.

In January, India will be welcoming a delegation led by the Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC).

“High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik met with the Speaker of the House of Commons @HoCSpeaker Honourable Francis Scarpaleggia @ScarpaleggiaLSL today to discuss advancing India-Canada parliamentary ties. Productive exchange on shared democratic values and future collaboration. India looks forward to welcoming a delegation led by the Speaker at the 28th CSPOC next month,” the Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X on Thursday.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

On Wednesday, Patnaik had a productive meeting with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab which focussed on enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Canada.

“Productive meeting held between High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship @LenaMetlegeDiab focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Canada. The discussions covered immigration processes, student-related issues, and a deeper understanding of our respective systems, with an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people ties,” the post on X read.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th December 2025 12:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button