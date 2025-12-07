Magnitude 7 earthquake hits remote wilderness along Alaska-Canada border

Juneau: A powerful, magnitude 7 earthquake struck in a remote area near the border between Alaska and the Canadian territory of Yukon on Saturday. There was no tsunami warning, and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey said it struck about 370 kilometers northwest of Juneau, Alaska, and 250 kilometers west of Whitehorse, Yukon.

It was also about 91 kilometers from Yakutat, Alaska, which the USGS said has a population of 662.

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometers. There were several smaller aftershocks.