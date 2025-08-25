Indian expat dies in Saudi Arabia a day after returning from vacation

Dammam: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 43-year-old Indian expatriate died of a heart attack less than 24 hours after returning to Saudi Arabia from his first vacation in two years, according to philanthropist and social activist Shaji Wayanad.

The deceased, Saneer Sirajuddin, had been working as a house driver in the Faisaliya area of Dammam for the past two years. He returned from Kerala on Saturday morning, August 23, after spending time with his family.

On Sunday, August 24, when Saneer failed to report to duty, his employer visited his accommodation and found him unresponsive. The Saudi Red Crescent Ambulance Department rushed him to Dammam Central Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death due to cardiac arrest.

Saneer is survived by his wife and two children. His body has been kept at the hospital mortuary and will be repatriated to Kerala after completing the necessary legal and embassy procedures.

Shaji is coordinating the repatriation process with the support of local authorities and sponsors.

In an emotional post shared on Facebook, Shaji expressed his grief, “After his vacation, Saneer Siraj returned to this land of exile yesterday morning. Today, he has left for an exile from which he will never return. It is heartbreaking to see expatriates returning to foreign lands with dreams and hopes, only to face such tragedies.”

This incident comes just a week after a similar case in Saudi Arabia, where Zainul Abid, a 35-year-old Indian house driver in Diriyah, died of a heart attack four days after returning from his vacation.