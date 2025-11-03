Indian expat student killed in car accident in Doha

Doha: A 14-year-old Indian expat student killed in a tragic car accident in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, November 1.

The deceased has been identified as Sera Maria Rajeesh, a native of south Indian state of Kerala. She is survived by her parents and siblings.

Her body was flown to Kerala on Sunday night, November 2, after repatriation procedures were completed under the supervision of the Pravasi Welfare Repatriation Wing.

The funeral will take place on Monday, November 3, at St George’s Church, Mutholi, after public homage at her residence from 9 am. The final rites are scheduled for 2 pm.

Indian community organisations in Qatar have extended condolences to the family.

In a similar incident in December 2024, a 22-year-old Indian expat died of a heart attack in Doha hours after receiving a job offer, underscoring a year of grief within the expatriate community.