Indian expat wins over Rs 2 crore in first UAE lottery attempt

A 41-year-old Indian expat on Saturday, January 25 made history as the first millionaire of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Lottery.

Peer Muhammad Azam who works as a senior electrician at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority marked a significant milestone by winning Dh1 million (Rs 23471410.00) on his very first lottery attempt.

Winning the UAE lottery

During his exclusive interview with Gulf News, Azam explained that he and 20 friends invested in multiple lottery draws together for the opportunity to win. “I won in my first attempt to play the UAE lottery,” he happily declared.

Azam assigned specific numbers through his account for every ticket he purchased and one of those tickets matched the jackpot combination precisely. All members of the group decided to equally distribute the Dh1 million prize so the money would go to each participating friend.

“My reaction to winning the UAE lottery had no words to express itself when I heard we secured the victory”, Azam told the newspaper. He expressed his optimism about strengthening his family situation along with donating a portion to charity before he determines where to invest the remaining amount.

Azam praised the UAE lottery because it operates under certified regulations. He anticipates a major future win saying “Winning the Dh100 million Jackpot would take me straight to cloud nine.”

He suggested people pursue their chances while practising responsible behaviour. “Set your financial boundaries first before attempting. You can never predict the exact moment when luck will strike your way,” he said.