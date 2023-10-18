Indian expat wins Rs 22 lakh in Mahzooz draw with last-minute entry.

Last-minute participation leads Indian expat to win Rs 22 lakh in Mahzooz draw
Shafeek (Photo: Mahzooz draw/X)

Abu Dhabi: A Saudi Arabia-based Indian expat won a guaranteed raffle prize of 100,000 dirhams (Rs 22,66,636) in the 150th Mahzooz Saturday Millions.

The winner Shafeek matched five out of the six winning numbers just before the cut-off time on October 14.

Shafeek, who hails from Kerala, has been living in the Kingdom for 26 years. He currently runs a seafood business.

The overjoyed Shafeek was unaware of his newfound fortune until he received a call and an email from Mahzooz. Heavy rains in Kerala disrupted his phone connection preventing him from sharing his happy news with his family but he eagerly awaited the opportunity.

Two others— 34-year-old Bayejid, a Bangladeshi residing in Saudi Arabia, and 28-year-old Mohammad from Malaysia, won a guaranteed raffle prize of 100,000 dirhams.

About Mahzooz

Mahzooz, a popular UAE draw, offers millions of weekly prizes, aiming to fulfill dreams and contribute to the community.

How to participate in the Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 793) with which they receive a ticket.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

Updated prize structure

  • Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of 20,000,000 dirhams (Rs 45,33,41,464)
  • Matching 4  out of 5 numbers can win you 150,000 dirham (Rs 33,99,640)
  • Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win you 150,000 dirham (Rs 33,99,640)
  • Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win you 35 dirhams (Rs 793)
  • Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win you 5 dirhams (Rs 113)
  • Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed 100,000 dirham (Rs 22,66,636) every week.

