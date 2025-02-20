Indian Film Festival in Israel kicks off

Netanya: Amid government efforts to make India a global film production hub, and in the build up to WAVES 2025, an Indian film festival kicked off here with the screening of filmmaker Kiran Rao’s acclaimed feature “Laapataa Ladies”.

“Dangal”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Mimi”, “English Vinglish” and “777 Charlie” are the other five movies to be screened in the film festival, which will run till March 8.

The lineup showcases India’s diversity, rich traditional heritage, contemporary challenges and its creative genius.

“Laapataa Ladies”, which was India’s official entry to the 2025 Academy Awards, is a family drama about discovering oneself, womanhood, and life itself. The film drew huge applause from movie enthusiasts in Israel after the screening on Wednesday.

“I laughed and cried and had no control over my emotions as the beautifully crafted movie kept me spellbound all along. I had no control over my emotions”, Lev Aran, a senior Israeli journalist, told PTI after the screening.

The film festival is being organised by the Embassy of India in collaboration with Movieland, Netanya.

India’s Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, discussed the role of the Indian Film Festival in providing the opportunity to explore the commonalities that unite the two countries.

“As we celebrate these films, I am hopeful that this film festival shall not only provide a glimpse of quality entertainment to the audiences here, but also pave the way for further cooperation between the film industries of our two countries”, Singh said.

Highlighting ongoing activities of cooperation, including several other screenings, delegational visits of film producers as well as interactions between filmmakers and other stakeholders of the two countries, the Indian Ambassador also mentioned that the first official film under the India-Israel Audio-Visual Co-production agreement is at an advanced stage of post-production.

“I would like to highlight that the Government of India is committed to making India a global film production hub by offering significant incentives, including up to 40 per cent reimbursement of production costs. India has stunning locations, skilled technicians, large market and cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal destination for international filmmakers,” Singh said.

Calling upon Israeli producers to explore opportunities for co-productions with India, Singh invited stakeholders from the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector to attend the first edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025.

“With India’s M&E industry poised for significant growth with a potential market size of USD 50 billion by 2029, WAVES will shape its future”, he stressed.

The Indian envoy also encouraged participation in the Create in India Challenge (CIC): Season 1, a precursor to WAVES 2025, featuring competitions across animation, gaming, comics, films, broadcasting, music, new media, emerging technologies etc.

In his remarks, deputy mayor of Netanya, Adir Benyamini, underscored the role of the India Film Festival in broadening the understanding of Indian cinema amongst the Israeli audience.

“Netanya is proud to host the Indian Film Festival 2025. An event that brings together culture, creativity and shared appreciation….We all hope that this event will not be a one time event but the beginning of a tradition”, the deputy Mayor said.

“I believe that this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship”, he said.

Tsahi HaLevi, one of the most well-known actors in Israel who featured in the popular series “Fauda” and also acted in Bollywood film Akelli, also participated in the event.

He recalled his visit to India where he met a lot of people from the Indian film industry and said he hopes that “there would be future opportunities to know it better and more cooperation between the two countries”.

“It is also an opportunity to thank India as a whole for such a good, warm relationship with the state of Israel with the ongoing support of what we are experiencing….We truly believe that art is a great way to build bridges, to build friendships. So I truly believe that we will keep on developing this great relationship,” HaLevi said.

He had the audience at their feet, singing the popular track “Tujhe dekha to ye Jaana Sanam” from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 1995 hit “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.