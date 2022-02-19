Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after 3 colleges shut

Ottawa: The Indian high commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory for Indian students who have been affected by the notice of closure of three institutions run by Rising Phoenix International Inc in wake of the ongoing protests in Canada.

“The High Commission has been approached by several students from India who were enrolled in the three institutions run by Rising Phoenix International Inc, namely, M College H Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueuil, all in the province of Quebec, Canada, and who have been affected by the notice of closure of these institutions,” the advisory said on Friday.

It also noted that the High Commission has been in close contact with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec province as well as elected Canadian representatives from the Indian community to provide support to the affected students and for the resolution of this issue.

The Indian high commission said that if the students find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec.

“The provincial government of Quebec has advised that the affected students may directly contact the institutions where they are registered, and in the event that they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec,” it said.

“Students from India planning higher studies in Canada are again advised to make thorough checks of the credentials and standing of the institution where they are seeking admission before making any payment to such institutions. Please demand a certificate of recognition by the Canadian/provincial government from the institutions and varify the institution selected is included in the list of designated learning institutions published on the Government of Canada website. Students should not make any payments or reveal their personal information to any unverified person/ institution offering students visa on payment,” the advisory added.

The advisory also said that students from India in Canada or those planning to travel to Canada are advised to register online with their nearest Indian Mission or Post on the MADAD portal.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. Protesters demanded that the authorities remove COVID-19 restrictions.

The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and calling for the overthrow of the government.