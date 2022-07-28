Indian Idol 13: Premiere date, auditions & more details

Mumbai: Popular singing reality show Indian Idol is gearing up to hit the small screens with its yet another interesting season (Indian Idol 13). The much-loved show will go on-air soon and the auditions have already began across India.

Indian Idol 13 Ground Auditions

The ground auditions for the most anticipated singing reality show have already kick-started across the country in various cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, among others. Check out the audition dates below.

Jaipur — 8th July

Bhubaneshwar — 10th July

Guwahati — 12th July

Patna — 14th July

Kolkata — 17th July

Indore — 19th July

Lucknow — 21th July

Mumbai — 24th July

Chandigarh — 26th July

Dehradun — 28th July

Delhi — 31th July

Indian Idol 13 Premiere Date

According to Telly Chakkar report, Indian Idol 13 is all set to launch on the 3rd of September. The singing reality show will be replacing “Super Star Singer Season 2” on TV. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Judges and Host

First few weeks of Indian Idol 12 was judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. Later on, Anu Malik replaced Vishal and Sonu Kakkar took over Neha’s seat on the panel. The judges the 13th season are yet to disclosed.

The ever-charming Aditya Narayan who has been hosted the show for the past few season of Indian Idol, will be seen this year too.