Indian investments in Israeli tech, defence linked to Gaza conflict: Report

New Delhi: Indian companies and state-owned enterprises are reportedly involved in sectors that support Israel’s military operations and settlements in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to a new report by the Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA), titled Profit and Genocide: Indian Investments in Israel, these investments in defence production, surveillance technology, agriculture, and infrastructure — areas reportedly linked to Israel’s operations in Gaza and settlements in occupied territories.

Also Read Israel receives over 20 made-in-Hyderabad Hermes 900 drones

Indian investments in Israel: Defence and technology ties

Between 2016 and 2021, India accounted for 40–45 percent of Israel’s arms exports, making it a significant defence partner, according to the report.

Key collaborations include:

Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd., based in Hyderabad, manufactures Hermes 900 drones, reportedly used in Gaza for surveillance and targeted strikes.

Adani Ports’ USD 1.18 billion purchase of Haifa Port in 2022 supports Israel’s naval logistics, including submarine operations.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) collaborated with Israel Aerospace Industries on missile and drone systems.

Tata Consultancy Services, in collaboration with Amazon and Microsoft, is linked to Project Nimbus, a cloud initiative criticised for enabling surveillance of Palestinians.

The report notes that these collaborations extend beyond routine commerce, potentially contributing to systems used in military operations.

Agriculture, water projects, and labour

Jain Irrigation’s NaanDanJain supplies irrigation systems to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Golan Heights.

India collaborates with Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, which has been accused of restricting water access to Palestinians.

In 2023, around 42,000 Indian construction and nursing workers were recruited to Israel after Palestinian work permits were suspended, filling a labour gap previously central to the Palestinian economy.

Historical context and policy shift

India was the first non-Arab country to recognise Palestine in 1988. The CFA report notes a shift in policy under the current government, with deepening economic and defence ties with Israel, raising questions about ethical responsibilities.

The report cites an estimated 65,000 deaths in Gaza, including more than 20,000 children since October 7, 2023. Civilian targets include hospitals, schools, journalists, and relief centres, highlighting the humanitarian toll.

CFA executive director Joe Athialy said, “Indian government and corporations can no longer ignore the ongoing war against humanity and should stop any business or trade with Israel until the genocide stops.”

The report urges Indian firms and policymakers to reconsider their partnerships with Israel to ensure adherence to international law and humanitarian principles.