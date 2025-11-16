Indian man carries 20 chairs on bike, surprises Polish traveller

A traveller from Poland was impressed by a man carrying 20 chairs on a bike in India, exemplifying the Indian “Jugaad.”

Jugaad is the Indian term that describes the skills people use to overcome problems in any situation. The Polish traveller, Dominika Patalas-Kalra, shared a reel on her Instagram with a caption, “India is not for beginners”

The text overlay on the video read: “Carrying more than 20 chairs on bike. In India, everything is possible”. People selling chairs in India are a common sight, most of these chairs are available at a reasonable rate and are durable.

The reel has garnered over 20,000 views, and Instagram users praised the motorcycle rider’s effort to carry the bundle of chairs. It is not clear from which Indian city the reel was shared.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the video, one Instagram user said, “This is only chairs we have people carrying complete shop setup on their two wheelers.”

A second commented, “Everything is possible from Jugaad.” A third comment read, “Yes indians are multi-talented….we play with safety also.”

A fourth comment read, “Europeans should learn from indians how to dedicate to work.”