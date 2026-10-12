Indian man charged twice for trespass at Singapore F1 race

His case will be mentioned in court on Friday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Formula 1 cars racing on the Singapore Grand Prix track during night race.
GrandPrix

Singapore: An Indian national, who allegedly entered a Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix event area without a valid ticket, has been charged with two counts of criminal trespass, according to a media report on Monday, October 12.

Citing court documents, The Straits Times said Daver Arish Adil, 39, was at Gate 2 in Temasek Avenue when he purportedly gained access to a ticketed area at around 1.45 pm on October 9. He was charged on October 10.

He is accused of trespassing again at around 2 pm that day (October 9), when he allegedly entered an area known as “the wharf” in Raffles Boulevard, which was accessible only to Singapore Grand Prix staff.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

His case will be mentioned again in court on Friday.

For each count of criminal trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to SGD 1,500, or both.

The Singapore Grand Prix was held over the weekend with the final on Sunday won by Max Verstappen of the Red Bull.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button