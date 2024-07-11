Indian man killed in Dubai by Pakistani roommates after argument

Dubai: A 21-year-old man from the Lohatbaddi village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, India, was allegedly killed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by his Pakistani roommates after a verbal argument.

The victim has been identified as Manjot Singh who had travelled to Dubai in 2023 to work as a labourer at a Pharmaceutical company.

Manjot’s father Dilbagh Singh borrowed Rs 2 lakh from financiers and relatives to send his son abroad to improve the family’s condition.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 21, but the family only learnt about it after the victim stopped answering their calls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dilbagh, said that a group of Pakistani men attacked his son and friend with a knife and other sharp-edged weapons over some issues.

Manjot died on the spot, while his friend suffered severe injuries in an assault and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Dubai.

It is reported that the body of Manjot is expected to reach Ludhiana on Friday, July 12.