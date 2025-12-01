Indian man’s Bollywood style proposal in Times Square goes viral

New York: An Indian man fulfilled his fiancée’s Bollywood dreams by proposing to her with a dance to a medley of famous Hindi songs in New York‘s iconic Times Square, creating an unforgettable moment.

The video instantly went viral, garnering millions of views and likes. The man posing as the Bollywood hero, Parth Maniar, gathered dancers, friends, and family to plan a blockbuster proposal that had his soon-to-be fiancée, Shreya Singh, in tears.

According to the couple’s social media channels, Parth and Shreya had first met in grade I, “never knowing that life would one day bring them back together.”

The video opened with Shreya in a red blindfold, guided by her friends to reach the epicentre of Times Square, where Parth was ready to start the classic Bollywood flash mob with his crew.

From classics to modern romantic songs, Parth used Pretty Woman, You Are My Soniya, Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag hai, Koi Mil Gaya and others.

When the dance ended, Parth got down on one knee and proposed with a ring, marking the end in true Bollywood style.

The scene had left many on the internet applauding the effort that went into creating the ultimate filmy proposal. Many people online called it a “Bollywood-style fairytale real-life proposal.”

The comments were filled with surprise at the scale and the novelty of the idea.

One user wrote, “I don’t know why I am crying watching this. This heals all the hopeless romantic girls.”

“Indians have a different vibe no matter what,” another comment read.

“You represented Bollywood and showed how much the indian guy can do for the love.”

Another user wrote, “You have officially killed it. Hero moment unlocked.”

For many viewers, especially the Bollywood fans, the moment felt like a dream come true.

Although proposals come in many forms, the grandeur of this one made people who witnessed it, whether in person or online, believe in the kind of magical love Hindi movies are known for.