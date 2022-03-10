Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine

Ghaziabad: Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Air Force Station, Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 146 passengers, mostly Indian students and 27 foreign nationals returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 146 passengers, mostly Indian students and 27 foreign nationals returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: An Indian national with his pet cat evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrives at the Air Force Station, Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: An Indian airforce plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 146 passengers, mostly Indian students and 27 foreign nationals returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)