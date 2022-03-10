Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 10th March 2022 12:14 pm IST
Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine
Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ghaziabad: Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Air Force Station, Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 146 passengers, mostly Indian students and 27 foreign nationals returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 146 passengers, mostly Indian students and 27 foreign nationals returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ghaziabad: An Indian national with his pet cat evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrives at the Air Force Station, Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ghaziabad: An Indian airforce plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 146 passengers, mostly Indian students and 27 foreign nationals returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button