Indian Navy undertakes Operational Sea Training and Safety Audit

The Ministry of Defence said that the Indian Navy delegation was headed by Cmde Amit Gurbuxani, Chief Staff Officer to Flag Officer Sea Training and included specialist officers and sailors.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 9:21 pm IST
Indian Navy
Indian Navy- IANS

New Delhi: An eight-member team from Headquarters Sea Training (HQST), Indian Navy (IN) undertook Operational Sea Training and Safety Audit of SAS Mendi, at Simons Town.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Indian Navy said that it was done in collaboration with South African Navy (SAN) Operational Sea Training Team (OST) Team.

Also Read
Indian Navy flags off ‘Khamri Mo Sikkim’ car rally in Hyderabad

The Ministry of Defence said that the Indian Navy delegation was headed by Cmde Amit Gurbuxani, Chief Staff Officer to Flag Officer Sea Training and included specialist officers and sailors.

MS Education Academy

It said that the training was divided into two phases. The harbour training phase focused on lectures/interactive sessions on pilotage, bridgework, handling of Bridge emergencies, Force Protection Measures, fire-fighting and damage control drills, Operational Risk Management, electrical and engineering best practices, and seamanship training.

It said that the training was also undertaken for the bridge team in the ship handling simulator.

It said that the ship sailed for sea training on two occasions with HQST and SAN OST team embarked onboard. The sea sorties were utilised to impart practical training to ship’s crew on subjects practised during the harbour training.

Exercises at sea focussed on precise navigation, force protection drills, boat drills, emergencies and breakdown drills and conduct of damage control and fire fighting, the defence ministry official added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 9:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button