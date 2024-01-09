Indian Navy’s fast attack ship visits Sri Lanka

Published: 9th January 2024 9:12 pm IST
New Delhi: A fast attack ship of the Indian Navy visited Sri Lanka, in reflection of growing maritime security cooperation between the two sides.

Fast Attack Craft INS Kabra arrived at Colombo on Monday.

“The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy. During the port call, Commanding Officer, INS Kabra called on Commander, Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral TSK Perera,” the Indian Navy said.

“In a presentation ceremony, essential spares and stores meant for the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force were handed over by the ship,” it said.

“The visit further strengthens the bilateral cooperation and camaraderie between the two Navies in keeping with the prime minister’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth For All in the Region),” it said in a statement.

