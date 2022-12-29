Indian Oil’s Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project to end by Dec 2023

Hyderabad: The Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project (PHPL) by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) will likely be operational by the end of next year.

Speaking to the media, IOCL executive director and Head for AP and Telangana, B. Anil Kumar said that the business will invest Rs 3,338 crore to carry out this project for improved fuel deliveries to its retail outlets in three states.

This project connects the Hyderabad refinery in Telangana to the Paradip refinery in Odisha via Andhra Pradesh.

Although PHPL was expected to be operational by 2020, land acquisition issues delayed its progress.

Anil Kumar also said that almost 87 percent of the construction is complete, and the works are going on in full swing adding that it shall be commissioned by December 2023.

The PHPL already runs between Paradip and Vijayawada and the new pipeline project will end at Malkapur in the Nalgonda district, where IOCL is building a new petroleum terminal with a 180 million kiloliter storage capacity (TKL).

The director further added that the company is spending Rs 611 crores to expand this terminal over the ones that already exist.