Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh detained by ICE in US

ICE can detain non-citizens over suspected immigration violations or while their immigration status or applications are being reviewed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh smiling with crossed arms in a denim jacket.
Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh detained by ICE in US (Image: X/ TRT World)

Washington: Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh has been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on arrival at the Dulles International Airport here, an advocacy campaign seeking his release said.

Sheikh, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, was detained by ICE on September 24, the campaign Free Arafat Sheikh said.

It claimed that Sheikh is in the US on a student visa to pursue film studies at Georgia State University and has a pending immigration application.

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The campaign launched online said Sheikh was detained shortly after stepping off his flight. It alleged that ICE agents took him into custody even as he presented his immigration documents.

ICE, the US agency responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws, can detain non-citizens over suspected immigration violations or while their immigration status or applications are being reviewed.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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