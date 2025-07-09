Indian-origin Sabih Khan appointed as COO at Apple

Khan is currently Apple’s Senior Vice President of Operations.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th July 2025 10:03 am IST
Sabih Khan
Sabih Khan (Image: X)

Apple has appointed Indian-origin executive Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The tech giant announced on Tuesday that Khan who is 30-year will succeed Jeff Williams in the role.

Journey of Sabih Khan at Apple 

Khan is currently Apple’s Senior Vice President of Operations. He has been instrumental in streamlining the company’s global supply chain.

He joined Apple in 1995 as part of its procurement team. Earlier he worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer.

Leadership transition, future plans

While, Sabih Khan will work as COO, the outgoing COO Jeff Williams has been with Apple for over two decades. He will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook until his retirement later this year.

During the transition phase, Williams will oversee the design team and Apple Watch operations.

After the retirement, the design team will report directly to Cook. 

