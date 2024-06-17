Indian-origin woman killed, another injured after being shot at in US

New York: An Indian-origin woman was killed and another critically injured after they were shot in the US state of New Jersey, allegedly by a 19-year-old Indian-origin man, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred on June 12 in northeastern Middlesex County, the county prosecutor said in a press release.

Responding to the shooting report, officers located two female victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and airlifted them to the hospital in critical condition.

Jasvir Kaur, 29, of Carteret, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other victim, a 20-year-old woman, was in critical condition, it said.

The other victim was Kaur’s cousin, according to CBS News.

“They’re just laid out on the driveway. They weren’t really moving,” the report quoted a neighbour as saying.

Police arrested Gaurav Gill later in the day in connection with the shooting.

He was on the run for hours and was cornered by law enforcement in a backyard about a half mile from where the shooting happened, the report said.

Gill, a resident of Kent, was charged with “one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine and one count of first-degree attempted murder,” the press release said last week.

Gurmukh Singh, the owner of the house where the two women were living together, described Kaur as a hard worker and nice person, the report said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and it was unclear how or if the suspect knew the victims, it said.

Police have said that the investigation is “active and continuing” and have urged people with information to call and reach out to authorities.