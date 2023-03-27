Indian Overseas Congress holds meet in support of Rahul Gandhi in UK

London: The members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament Square here in a show of solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following a two-year sentence in a defamation case.

The group of supporters carrying placards reading “Daro Mat” (Don’t be scared) and “Indian Democracy in Danger” and the tricolour gathered opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on Sunday, coordinating with nationwide Opposition protests in India.

“The IOC leaders reminded [the gathering of] Rahul Gandhi’s stand to defend India’s hard-fought democracy,” IOC UK said in a statement.

“IOC President Kamal Dhaliwal praised Rahul Gandhi and called for everyone to remember that his fight to protect India’s democracy was a fight to protect the freedoms of all Indians. A fight that was led by Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and continues today,” the statement said.

It added that while IOC UK Senior Vice-President Gurminder Randhawa and spokesperson Sudhakar Goud reiterated the message of “Daro Mat”, youth wing leader Imam warned that the BJP government is “undermining Indian institutions and democratic system”.

“IOC Leader Suju mentioned that Rahulji’s disqualification as an MP is distressful not only for Congress supporters but also for the people of India, the largest democracy in the world,” IOC UK said.