Indian Photo Festival to be held in Hyderabad from November 23

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the Indian Photo Festival (IPF) is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from November 23, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

As South Asia’s leading photography festival, IPF displays photographic art and expression, draws renowned names from the photography industry and showcases works from photographers around the globe.

The festival will be hosted at various venues in Hyderabad, including the State Gallery of Art, Goethe Zentrum, Alliance Francaise, ICON Art Gallery, Durgam Cheruvu Lake, and the outer walking trail of the KBR National Park.

Also Read IIT Hyderabad partners with Hexagon to open Precision Lab

Diverse programmes ranging from artist talks, print and digital photography exhibitions to screenings, workshops, and portfolio reviews will be featured at the festival.

In addition to that, the festival extended an open call for entries worldwide to encourage budding photographers.

So far, it received submissions from 50 different countries. These will be reviewed by a panel of judges after which a handpicked 20 pieces will be exhibited at IPF 2023.

Notable highlights of the festival include a two-day masterclass on the ‘Art of Pitching’, a printmaking workshop, a retrospective exhibition, screening of ‘From the Shadows’ documentry that highlights India’s child trafficking issue, art talks and exhibitions by renowned photographers and artists from across the world.

IPF also has lined up speakers to share their experiences and insights on how photography can sensitize and educate society.

The event is organised in partnership with Telangana Tourism, the Telangana government and State Art Gallery. The festival is open to the public until January 7 with entries free.

Check the website for more details.