Indian pilgrim saved after stroke during Umrah at Grand Mosque

An Indian pilgrim was recently saved by a specialised medical team after suffering a stroke while performing Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Emergency teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Makkah quickly responded when the elderly man, in his eighties, began showing signs of a stroke that required immediate medical attention.

SRCA personnel activated their emergency stroke protocol and coordinated the patient’s urgent transfer to the nearest hospital, where he received the necessary care, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In a separate incident, an Indonesian pilgrim in his fifties suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest while walking through the Mas’a area. He lost consciousness, prompting a swift response from on-site emergency teams.

Medics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using the LUCAS mechanical chest compression device and an automated external defibrillator (AED) carried by the field teams. Their timely intervention successfully revived the patient’s pulse.

The SRCA in Makkah also revealed that during the first quarter of 2025, its Medical Transport and Command and Control Centre handled 110,235 closed cases. The Holy Capital recorded the highest number at 58,279, followed by Jeddah with 39,783, and Taif with 12,173.

The reported cases included a wide range of medical conditions and emergencies, all managed with high efficiency and professionalism by SRCA teams.