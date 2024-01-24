Indian polls most vulnerable to misinformation: WEF report

In 2024, nearly three billion people worldwide, including those in major economies like the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Indonesia, are set to participate in electoral processes.

However, the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Risk Report emphasises a critical concern – the rampant spread of misinformation and disinformation poses a severe threat to the legitimacy of newly elected governments, potentially leading to political unrest, violence, terrorism, and a gradual erosion of democratic processes.

Threat of misinformation for India

The report highlights that among 34 identified risks that are classified into economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal, and technological threats, the menace of misinformation and disinformation ranks at the top for India.

In contrast, the United States sees it as the 6th most prominent risk. Mexico, the UK, and Indonesia also face this challenge, making them 11th, 11th, and 18th most vulnerable countries, respectively.

Country Rank of ‘misinformation and disinformation’ among 34 risks India 1 United States 6 United Kingdom 11 Mexico 11 Indonesia 18

What is disinformation, misinformation?

Disinformation involves intentional efforts to mislead, while misinformation refers to spreading false information out of genuine belief.

As per the report, both disinformation and misinformation widely spread through media networks, shifting public opinion in a significant way towards distrust in facts and authority.