List of top 10 strongest militaries in the world: Know India’s ranking

India maintained its ranking in the list of the top 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2024.

While the list is topped by the United States (US), Bhutan has the least powerful military globally.

Three Asian countries, India, China, and South Korea, secured places in the list of the top five strongest militaries worldwide.

According to the recently released Military Strength Rankings for 2024 by Global Firepower, a statistics-based website tracking defense-related information, India holds the fourth position in the list of the top 10 strongest militaries globally.

Three out of the five P5 countries of the United Nations are included in the top five strongest militaries in the world.

United States Russia China India South Korea United Kingdom Japan Turkey Pakistan Italy

Among these ten, four are P5 countries, namely the United States, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom.

In terms of continents, seven countries are from Asia, two from Europe, and one from the Americas.