List of top 10 strongest militaries in the world: Know India’s ranking

Bhutan has the least powerful military globally.

Updated: 17th January 2024 9:19 am IST
India maintained its ranking in the list of the top 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2024.

While the list is topped by the United States (US), Bhutan has the least powerful military globally.

Three Asian countries, India, China, and South Korea, secured places in the list of the top five strongest militaries worldwide.

India ranks fourth on list of top 10 strongest militaries globally

According to the recently released Military Strength Rankings for 2024 by Global Firepower, a statistics-based website tracking defense-related information, India holds the fourth position in the list of the top 10 strongest militaries globally.

Three out of the five P5 countries of the United Nations are included in the top five strongest militaries in the world.

List of the top 10

The following is the list of the top 10 strongest militaries in the world.

  1. United States
  2. Russia
  3. China
  4. India
  5. South Korea
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Japan
  8. Turkey
  9. Pakistan
  10. Italy

Among these ten, four are P5 countries, namely the United States, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom.

In terms of continents, seven countries are from Asia, two from Europe, and one from the Americas.

