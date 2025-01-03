Indian schools in Oman set to implement new national education policy

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Indian Schools Oman is set to implement India’s National Education Policy (NEP) across all Indian Schools in Oman.

The new policy emphasises a comprehensive approach to education, considering all stages of a child’s development.

As per NEP, the foundational stage will now consist of three years of Kindergarten for children aged 3 to 6, followed by classes 1 and 2 for children aged 6 to 8, Times of Oman reported.

The preparatory stage will include classes 3-5 for 8-11 year olds, middle stage will cover classes 6-8 for 11-14 year olds, and secondary stage will cover classes 9-12 for 14-18 year olds.

The NEP’s pre-school program will commence on April 1, 2025-2026, and valid transfer certificates are required for interschool transfers.

Meanwhile, the authorities have announced that the promoting currently enrolled students from KG 1 to KG 2 and from KG 2 to Class 1 will continue according to the current procedure.