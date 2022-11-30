Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad set to perform in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, is all set for another astounding performance in Dubai on January 14, 2023.

Kuhad’s performance will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium at 8 pm UAE time.

His upcoming show is an initiative of XPRNC, the Middle East Festivals and Concerts Company.

The one-night-only Kuhad’s concert is sure to feature songs from his latest album ‘The Way That Lovers Do’, and will mark his return after his first performance in 2020.

On Tuesday, Prateek took to Instagram and wrote, “A great looking start to 2023!! So excited to be coming & performing in Dubai at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Can’t wait to meet you all, it’s been too long. See you all soon.”

Prateek Kuhad said in a statement, “The energy in Dubai is just different and unlike anything that one experiences elsewhere. Performing in this beautiful metropolis is always one of the highlights of my calendar. For my upcoming show, I’m super excited to see different nationalities that embrace music as a means to bridge, unite, and connect.”

Kuhad has long been a household name in India but achieved international success after releasing his debut album ‘In Tokens and Charms’ in 2015.

The album won the MTV Europe Music Award, Indie Album of the Year honoring iTunes, and the title of Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards, while the album’s track, “Oh Love”, won the International Songwriting Competition – a award winning names including Gotye and Passenger in the past.

His efforts and fortitude have earned him the privilege of becoming the first artist to be signed from India to Elektra Records.

He also became one of the most popular artists in Spotify India when the service launched in 2019, and his latest EP cold/mess came in at number one.

In 2019, Barack Obama, former President of United States of America, listed one of Prateek Kuhad’s song – Cold/Mess – in his favourite music list.

Prateek was undoubtedly over the moon for such an honor.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

Tickets for Prateek Kuhad’s concert – which is open to all ages – are priced from 110 Dirham onwards and are available at Dubai Platinum List.