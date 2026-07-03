Indian song accused of copying Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Mumbai: The copy controversy between Indian and Pakistani entertainment shows no signs of slowing down. After Qubool was accused of borrowing from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the spotlight has now shifted to the Indian song Dar Guzar, whose poster is being compared to that of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’s official poster.

The comparison went viral after fans noticed that both posters follow almost the same setup. A man standing behind the woman, the female lead sitting in the front, similar intense expressions, dark romantic mood and a dramatic golden title font. The resemblance has now started the big question: Is Dar Guzar inspired or copied?

What makes the debate bigger is that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is not some random OST. The Pakistani song is already quite popular among music lovers, especially because it features Asim Azhar and Sabri Sisters, giving it a strong recall value across audiences.

Inspired or copied?

Also Read Indian serial allegedly copies Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

While romantic posters often use similar poses and moody backdrops, fans feel the Dar Guzar poster looks too close to the Pakistani OST to be brushed off as coincidence. From the frame placement to the overall vibe, the visual language has made many users call it “copied” rather than “inspired.”

The Indian song stars Adnan Khan and Farrhana Bhatt, while the Pakistani OST featured Asim Azhar and Sabri Sisters. Since the Pakistani song already had a strong fanbase, the similarity was quickly caught online.

For now, the makers of Dar Guzar have not reacted to the copy claims. But the poster has already triggered another India-Pakistan entertainment debate, with fans asking whether this is creative inspiration or just another case of borrowing too much.