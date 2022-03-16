Indian startups, big firms aim to make digital economy personal: Adobe

New Delhi: New innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud are customising experiences for millions of people in milliseconds and from startups to big enterprises in India, the aim now is to make the digital economy personal, the software major said on Wednesday.

New innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud empower businesses to build and deliver personalised customer experiences at scale, with accelerated content velocity, seamless customer journeys and real-time customer data from Adobe’s enterprise-grade customer data platform (CDP).

“From startups to enterprises, delivering tailor-made and intelligent content for customers is key to driving growth in this unique market. To stay ahead in India’s hyper competitive market landscape, businesses must understand the context behind every customer interaction and unlock actionable insights,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

Adobe Experience Cloud applications are now powered by Adobe Experience Platform that transforms data into real-time, unified customer profiles.

“The need to build a future-proof customer experience management strategy has never been more important than it is now,” she said during the ‘Adobe Summit 2022’.

With Adobe Experience Cloud, healthcare enterprises can also design and deliver more personalised experiences, empowering consumers to actively manage their own health.

“Customer experiences and seamless journeys – built on insights, data and compelling content — are what make the digital economy personal,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

“Adobe Experience Cloud is the go-to personalization engine in the digital economy, empowering every business to engage deeply with their customers across all digital channels,” he noted.

Adobe Experience Cloud is being used by 75 per cent of Fortune 100 companies to power customer experiences.