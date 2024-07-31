Indian student dies after 3-month battle post-accident in US

Hyderabad: Another Indian student died in the US after a three-month battle for life following an accident. The accident took place in Texas.

The student, Rohit Reddy, aged 26, was from Mahabubabad, Telangana.

Indian student hospitalized since accident in US

In the accident that took place on April 13, Rohit sustained severe injuries and subsequently suffered several brain strokes.

After the road mishap, he was admitted to a hospital. On July 24, he succumbed to his injuries.

His body is likely to reach his home today or tomorrow, and the last rites will be performed in Gundrathimadugu village in Kuravi mandal, where his parents are from.

Another Telangana student hospitalized

Recently, another student from Telangana, Mohammed Amir Ahmed, who is pursuing a master’s degree in the US, met with a road accident and was later hospitalized.

On July 20, 2024, he met with a road mishap while crossing the road. In the accident, caused by a fast-moving car, he suffered multiple fractures and is currently admitted to the University of Chicago Hospital.

These two road mishaps are not isolated incidents. In the past few months, many Indian students have become victims of such mishaps in the US.