Indian student hospitalised following suspected racial attack in Australia

Adelaide: Indian international student Charanpreet Singh was brutally attacked in an unprovoked manner by some men in the vicinity of Kintore Avenue in Adelaide, Australia.

The incident, which started regarding a conflict purportedly over parking, soon turned nasty after the assailants, as per reports, hurled a racist slur, triggering suspicions of racial harassment.

Singh was verbally abused prior to the group physically assaulting him and leaving him with some serious injuries, such as fractures to his face and brain damage. Singh was admitted overnight to the hospital. Australia Today reported that Singh was still recovering from the attack.

Talking to the media, Singh courageously narrated the trauma, stating, “Things like this, when they happen, it makes you feel like you should go back. You can change anything in your body, but you can’t change the colours.”

Also Read Indian students write to PMO, MEA for US visa appointment slots

The incident has created anger amongst the Indian-Australian community, with many questioning the security of foreign students and immigrants in a nation generally viewed as fairly safer compared to other global study destinations.

Aus media: ‘F— off, Indian’



23-year-old Indian student Charanpreet Singh brutally assaulted in Adelaide by five men wielding metal knuckles and hurling racial slurs.



He suffered brain trauma and multiple facial fractures.

Racism is not just hate — it destroys lives.



Australia… pic.twitter.com/7CQ560ywue — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) July 23, 2025

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas denounced the act, stating, “Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at.”

A 20-year-old man from Enfield has been arrested over the assault. Police are investigating and have appealed for the public to provide information to assist in identifying the other suspects.